In searching for that "just right" first cruise, you've followed all the rules -- researched cruise lines, examined possible itineraries and exchanged posts on Cruise Critic's First Time Cruisers and Ask a Cruise Question forums. You've booked your ship, selected a stateroom and picked an itinerary.
So what's next? You'd be surprised at how many factors -- perhaps less earth-shattering but important nevertheless -- remain to be considered, such as packing, getting to the ship and life onboard. The following first-time cruise tips and cruise 101 will help you find the answers to any remaining questions you might have, so that you can get off to a stress-free and fun-filled start to your first-ever vacation at sea.
There are more than 15 departure ports around the U.K., where parking is generally available and is best booked in advance. For those arriving by train, cruise lines may provide shuttles from the station or you can take a taxi.
Alternatively, arrive the day before and stay in a hotel nearby; cruise lines sometimes have preferential rates with specific hotels.
Passengers receive guidance on when to arrive on departure day (most ships depart at around 4 p.m. or later) and are sometimes given a specific time window to check-in by.
Many cruises departing from an overseas port are packaged with flights from major U.K. airports and some regional ones. Flights tend to be on scheduled carriers, but in some cases cruise lines operate their own charter flights, so all your fellow passengers will be going on the cruise as well.
On arrival at the overseas airport, you will be met by cruise line staff who will direct you to your port transfer where, on arrival at the port, you check-in and get onboard.
You need to organise your own flights and consider timings carefully. If you arrive too late, the ship will sail without you and you will have to find your own way to the next port. So arrive early or, to be extra safe, arrive the day before and book a hotel for the night.
On the return, make sure your flight doesn't depart too early. If the ship is late arriving or there are customs/immigration delays, you won't make it to the airport in time. Aim to book flights which depart after midday.
Transfers are not included on cruise-only fares, but you may be able to buy them from the cruise line. Alternatively, take a taxi to the airport as there are always plenty available from cruise terminals.
If your flight is delayed, tell the airline immediately that you are joining a cruise ship scheduled to sail that day, in case they can accommodate you on another flight.
Contact the cruise line as soon as possible (if your cruise line has a special emergency number, make sure you have it with you). If several passengers are delayed, the ship may wait.
However, if it departs before you arrive, as long as you are on a fly-cruise arranged and offered by the cruise line, the cruise company is obliged to transport you to the next port of call to meet your ship.
If you've booked a cruise-only deal and arranged your own flights, you will generally have to get to the next port at your own expense.
Check you have been sent or have printed off your cruise tickets and read through everything carefully, and immediately notify your cruise line if you spot any mistakes. The majority of cruise lines offer online check-in facilities which you can complete in advance. Fill in any relevant forms and ensure your luggage is tagged with tags sent by the cruise line either through the post or on email. Make sure visas needed for any ports of call are arranged when you book the cruise -- and don't forget your passport.
If you plan to purchase a drinks package, rather than pay as you go for onboard drinks, it is worth booking this well ahead of your cruise as packages are always marked up when you get onboard -- sometimes by as much as 20 percent (see Bottoms Up!). Note: You are extremely limited in the amount of alcohol you are allowed to bring onboard (see A Guide to Cruise Line Alcohol Policies).
Take whatever you will need for the rest of the day as your suitcases may not be delivered to your cabin until after you've set sail. This can include medication, electronic devices, cameras, swimwear, toiletries -- and, if you've enough room, a change of clothing and sandals. For families with young children, ensure you have enough nappies and wipes to get through the day.
On all cruise lines daywear is casual, but each line has specified evening dress codes, so check the daily listing in your cruise documents. They are generally:
Formal nights: Dinner jacket or dark suit for men and evening gown or cocktail dress for ladies.
Smart/semi-formal: Informal shirt and trousers for men, with optional jacket, and tailored trousers, separates or a dress for ladies.
Smart casual: Open-neck polo shirts and casual trousers for men and casual trousers or dresses for ladies.
Some lines have a blanket dress code. On Norwegian Cruise Line, for instance, its relaxed "freestyle" ambience means there are no dress codes, while on SeaDream Yacht Club its "resort casual" dress code is more yacht-style.
For snorkelling, golf or tennis, check if equipment can be hired and what the rates are. Alternatively, bring your own. For ex-U.K. round-trip cruises, this is straightforward as there are no airline-style luggage restrictions on ships. As long as it fits into your cabin, you can take it onboard.
Family-friendly ships offer a good choice of equipment for hire. Check with your line before travelling.
If you want to take your own alcohol onboard, check with your cruise line in advance as they have different policies (all strictly enforced). Check our line-by-line roundup of alcohol policies.
Nearly all ships offer a laundry service via laundry bags in your stateroom and some have self-service laundry rooms with coin-operated washers and dryers, plus detergent vending machines. Irons and ironing boards are also available here as passengers are requested not to use them in their staterooms due to safety reasons. Some ships also offer a dry-cleaning service.
Power points: On U.K. lines, they will be British, while U.S. lines have American and sometimes European points. It's advisable to bring your own adaptor, but they are also sold onboard or you can ask at reception.
Mini-safes: Available in all grades of cabin.
TVs: Flat-screens on newer ships. Channel selections vary. DVD players and recorders are generally found in higher-grade suites.
Travel alarm: Widely available on newer ships, though wake-up calls can be arranged too.
Note: Many lines ban taking on any items with a heating element, for example travel kettles, hair straighteners etc.
Use the first few hours to explore the ship and book spa treatments, speciality dining and popular shore excursions as these can get booked up early. Most cruise lines also offer pre-booking online. It's worth noting that if the ship has speciality restaurants they will often throw in something free (like a bottle of wine) on the first night of the cruise; same with the spa, which will have special offers.
This is compulsory and held just before the ship sails. When the signal is sounded, go to your pre-assigned meeting point (detailed on your key card or the back of your cabin door). The crew check off everyone's name and run through the safety drill.
Family and friends can come and see you off, but will not be permitted on ships for security reasons.
This daily publication will be in your cabin when you arrive. It is delivered each evening of your cruise, giving information about the following day's port call, entertainment, activities and classes along with any special spa promotions or retail offers.
Cruise lines release the list of shore excursions a few months before the sailing and with many companies it is possible to reserve them in advance on the website. To avoid disappointment you may want to book your favourites, as popular tours sell out quickly.
Once onboard, shore excursions can be booked at the ship's shore excursion desk and sometimes via the in-cabin TV.
Independent shore excursion companies offer standard tours or they can tailor arrangements accordingly, especially if you're travelling as a family group or party of friends. They also claim to be cheaper than cruise lines, and will pick you up and drop you back to your ship. These tours need to be booked in advance.
Alternatively, wait until you arrive at the destination as local taxi drivers or tour organisers gather at some ports, offering tours that you can sign up to there and then.
Note: It is your obligation to get back onto the ship if you are doing your own thing -- the ship will not wait for you.
Cruise tours can be pricey, but they may offer exclusive experiences you would not be able to replicate elsewhere. They also offer peace of mind as the ship will not sail until all its organised tours have returned. So if you're delayed the ship will wait. It won't wait for independent tours.
It's best to mix and match your options. Plan ahead and look at what works best in each port of call. Check out our Port of Call message boards as you will see what other cruisers say about excursions they have taken in each destination.
Most cabins have phones for ship-to-shore calls, but per minute costs can be high. Mobile phones generally work aboard. If you're sailing close to land, you'll pick up terrestrial networks (and pay their normal overseas rates). If you're at sea, you'll pick up the ship's own satellite network, which can be significantly more expensive. More and more lines have installed good onboard Wi-Fi so it is worth buying a package and staying in touch via free messaging apps such as WhatsApp or iMessage.
Leave details with your next of kin of the itinerary, cruise line name, plus name and phone number of your ship (listed in cruise documents, on the website, or available from the reservations department).
Most cruise ships have Internet cafes and Wi-Fi is available either ship-wide or in public areas so you can log on with your own device. Fees are around 60p a minute, but internet packages provide the best value and these are often offered with bonus minutes if you sign up within 24 hours of getting aboard. But the cheapest option is in the cruise terminal, internet cafe ashore or restaurants and cafes in ports of call that provide customers with free Wi-Fi. Ask the crew where they go; that's always a good indicator.
If you're travelling with children or friends, you may want to bring walkie talkies so you can track each other down. Especially useful if there's no phone signal and you can't text or WhatsApp each other.
It's a cashless system on ships. On check-in you'll receive a swipe card (which nearly always doubles as your room key) and this is your onboard charge card for drinks, retail purchases, spa treatments etc. that are automatically added to your onboard account. This is settled at the end of your trip by credit card or cash.
Some cruise ships have an onboard ATM and selected ones will cash traveller's cheques at the purser's desk. Some ships also offer currency exchange services, though rates tend to be more favourable ashore. Some terminal buildings at ports will have exchange desks and ATMs.
Medical services typically comprise a doctor and nurse who are trained to cope with emergency situations along with more routine matters. There is a fee for treatment, starting from around £50/£60, which passengers generally have to pay before disembarking and claim from their travel insurer afterwards.
Commonly-used medications are available and can be prescribed by the ship's doctor (and basics such as branded painkillers are generally sold in the onboard shop).
However, it is usually cheaper to buy over-the-counter medicines in port, or bring them with you, along with other basic first aid items.
If you are on prescribed medication, bring a copy of your prescription in case your medicine is lost or stolen.
Some lines provide complimentary medicine for this through their infirmary, purser's desk or room service. Onboard shops will generally stock seasickness tablets and acupressure wristbands, though these may also be available from reception and the medical centre. Other treatments include patches, which are placed behind the ear and release medicine through the skin, seasickness injections and special acupuncture treatments in the spa.
Restrictions vary, but most lines do not allow pregnant women to sail if they will be past 24 weeks when the cruise ends. A doctor's letter is sometimes required, confirming the due date.
Fixed dining:If your chosen ship has different sittings, you'll receive details of which one you've been allocated to in advance. This can be before setting sail or in your stateroom on arrival. If you are unhappy with your allocation, see the maitre d' as soon as possible to request a change.
Open dining:Once dining arrangements have been confirmed, simply turn up when you want to dine at the assigned restaurant. If there are no available tables, you'll be given a pager and contacted when one becomes available.
Remember that you're not tied to the dining room every evening as there are generally alternatives, from the ship's buffet to speciality restaurants and casual dining venues.
Most dietary requirements can be accommodated, but you should let the cruise line know either upon booking or four to six weeks before departure. Vegetarian, dairy-free, low salt/low cholesterol food requests can typically be accommodated onboard. There are also healthy options, highlighted on menus, containing less fat or salt, for example.
Some lines have clergy onboard for significant religious holidays, including Christmas, Easter, Passover, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Some offer weekly services, usually led by the captain or another officer.
Cruise lines like to push the boat out for passengers celebrating a special occasion, whether it's a birthday, honeymoon or anniversary. Offerings range from cabins decorated with balloons and streamers to celebratory cakes and canapes. Some lines offer renewal of vows and wedding packages, and some larger ships have their own wedding chapels. Notify your cruise line upon booking and check for prices and booking deadlines as these vary from three to six weeks prior to departure. Couples wanting to marry onboard or at sea should start planning as early as possible and check what each line offers as details can vary.
If your little ones are in the routine of taking a nap each afternoon, liaise with your cabin steward on the first day to ensure the cabin is cleaned either before or after that time.
Not all cruise lines offer in-cabin babysitting, so check to see which ones offer this and what options there are for group babysitting in the children's centre. See Fun Facts: Family Cruising for details on cruising with kids.