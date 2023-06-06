First-Time Cruise Tips

Getting Onboard

Ex-U.K. departures

There are more than 15 departure ports around the U.K., where parking is generally available and is best booked in advance. For those arriving by train, cruise lines may provide shuttles from the station or you can take a taxi.

Alternatively, arrive the day before and stay in a hotel nearby; cruise lines sometimes have preferential rates with specific hotels.

Passengers receive guidance on when to arrive on departure day (most ships depart at around 4 p.m. or later) and are sometimes given a specific time window to check-in by.

Fly-cruises

Many cruises departing from an overseas port are packaged with flights from major U.K. airports and some regional ones. Flights tend to be on scheduled carriers, but in some cases cruise lines operate their own charter flights, so all your fellow passengers will be going on the cruise as well.

On arrival at the overseas airport, you will be met by cruise line staff who will direct you to your port transfer where, on arrival at the port, you check-in and get onboard.

Cruise-only

You need to organise your own flights and consider timings carefully. If you arrive too late, the ship will sail without you and you will have to find your own way to the next port. So arrive early or, to be extra safe, arrive the day before and book a hotel for the night.

On the return, make sure your flight doesn't depart too early. If the ship is late arriving or there are customs/immigration delays, you won't make it to the airport in time. Aim to book flights which depart after midday.

Transfers are not included on cruise-only fares, but you may be able to buy them from the cruise line. Alternatively, take a taxi to the airport as there are always plenty available from cruise terminals.

Flight delays

If your flight is delayed, tell the airline immediately that you are joining a cruise ship scheduled to sail that day, in case they can accommodate you on another flight.

Contact the cruise line as soon as possible (if your cruise line has a special emergency number, make sure you have it with you). If several passengers are delayed, the ship may wait.

However, if it departs before you arrive, as long as you are on a fly-cruise arranged and offered by the cruise line, the cruise company is obliged to transport you to the next port of call to meet your ship.

If you've booked a cruise-only deal and arranged your own flights, you will generally have to get to the next port at your own expense.

Cruise documents

Check you have been sent or have printed off your cruise tickets and read through everything carefully, and immediately notify your cruise line if you spot any mistakes. The majority of cruise lines offer online check-in facilities which you can complete in advance. Fill in any relevant forms and ensure your luggage is tagged with tags sent by the cruise line either through the post or on email. Make sure visas needed for any ports of call are arranged when you book the cruise -- and don't forget your passport.

Drinks package

If you plan to purchase a drinks package, rather than pay as you go for onboard drinks, it is worth booking this well ahead of your cruise as packages are always marked up when you get onboard -- sometimes by as much as 20 percent (see Bottoms Up!). Note: You are extremely limited in the amount of alcohol you are allowed to bring onboard (see A Guide to Cruise Line Alcohol Policies).