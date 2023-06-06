First-Timers' Guide to Shore Excursions

Shore Excursions vs. Independent Exploration

One of the biggest questions cruisers have is whether or not to take a ship-sponsored shore excursion. The answer banks on your budget, as well as your inclinations. Shore tours vary in price, depending on the cruise line, and can run you anywhere from £40 per person for a simple beach break to hundreds of pounds each for such higher-priced options as helicopter rides, golf outings and long-day or overnight tours. Taking a tour in every port can quickly inflate your onboard bill.

Shore excursions are worth it if you want to venture to attractions that are located far from the pier, learn more about an area through a guide or participate in physical activities where gear is required (biking, diving, golf). However, if all you want to do is walk around town, shop or visit the beach, it could be much cheaper and less time-consuming to get a map and do it on your own. For instance, in St. Thomas, the shops are a stone's throw from the ship, but beaches are a cab ride away. (Although it still might be less expensive to hail a taxi to the beach than to participate in a tour.) And, in tiny Monte Carlo, the castle, cathedral and casino are all within walking distance of your ship. Don't forget about arranging your own transportation, too. In Hawaii, many ports offer rental agency pickups. In Barcelona, you can easily use a combination of local buses, the subway and hop-on, hop-off tourist buses to get around.

However, in big cities like Athens, Rome and Florence -- which are far from the port -- it might make more sense to spring for a tour. It is also wiser to take a shore excursion in any third-world country or in foreign ports, where language and customs might prove to be barriers. For example, in Brunei, you would definitely want to take the guided tour to sites like the biggest mosque in Asia, Omar Ali Saifuddin Mosque. You'd probably never find it on your own and, without guidance, you might not realize the necessity to respect local customs by covering your body from head to toe in long pants, long skirts and long sleeves. (Luckily, the locals are used to this and usually have a few robes on-hand to loan visitors.) In Tunis, you might not wish to participate in the aggressive haggling conducted by the taxi drivers at the pier. Opt, instead, for a ship-arranged tour to the souk or ancient Carthage.

The third option is the hybrid: Book your own tour in advance through a local provider. You can often save money by eliminating the cruise line middleman, or customize the trip to your interests. However, remember that while the cruise ship will wait for any late-returning passengers on ship-sponsored tours, you run the risk of being stranded in port if your independent tour gets stuck in traffic and is late returning to the pier.