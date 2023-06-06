Free Shore Excursions on Luxury Cruises

All-Inclusive Excursions

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers some of the most inclusive -- and most expensive -- cruise fares in the industry. One of its hallmarks is "free" shore excursions (i.e., they're included in the cost of the cruise). In every port, there is a great selection of no-charge tours, including city highlights tours, active biking and kayaking excursions, and wine tastings. More in-depth or exclusive tours incur an extra fee, but Regent generally offers more free than extra-fee excursions in each port.

Crystal Esprit -- the 62-passenger yacht from Crystal Cruises that sails the West Indies, Dalmatian Coast, Greek Isles and Seychelles -- also includes most shore excursions in its cruise fares. In almost every port, you can select from one or two active and cultural Complimentary Crystal Adventures. Free shore excursions include bird-watching, hiking, visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, culinary excursions and even ziplining over a jungle canopy. Additional in-depth experiences -- up to seven or eight options, including things like scuba diving, fishing, golfing, and private cars and guides -- are available in some ports for an additional fee.

Oceania also offers free shore excursions as part of limited-time promotions, such as the current OLife Choice. You get a certain number of free tours based on length of sailing, you must book excursions in advance, and certain collections of tours are excluded from the offer.

In these cases, the included tours are perfect for first-timers and people who don't have their heart set on seeing one specific thing that might or might not be shown on the included tours. Repeat visitors who have seen the highlights or travelers who want to dive deep (perhaps with a hands-on cooking tour or a guided tour of the Vatican) might find the value to be less. Also know that if you choose not to do the included shore excursions, you do not get any money back.