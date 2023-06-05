Galveston: A Family-Friendly Playground for Kids of All Ages

Attractions and Tours

Moody Gardens

Your clan could spend days exploring this entertainment complex, where there is something of interest for every age group. Thanks to a $37-million renovation to the aquarium, jellyfish and tropical penguins are now part of an environment that features marine life from four regions of the world. You’ll also want to explore the living tropical rainforest, 3D and 4D theatres, a ropes course and zipline. Other options include a ride on an historic paddlewheel boat, the Palm Beach water park and a golf course.

Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark

The kids will sleep well after a day at this 26-acre, year-round water park where more than 30 attractions will vie for your family’s attention. There is something to suit every age group including lazy rivers, a man-made surfing wave, tube slides, beaches, heated pools and water activity areas for the youngest participants. Bring a picnic or choose from a wide array of casual dining experiences. Consider reserving a cabana to serve as a basecamp for your active day.

Pleasure Pier

Throughout the 20th century, historic Pleasure Piers became a centerpiece for preeminent entertainment and family amusement in America. The Galveston Pleasure Pier was among the finest.

However, the original Pier was destroyed in 1961 when Hurricane Carla battered the Texas coast. In 2012, the Pier reopened to the delight of locals and visitors. Today, with 16 rides, such as the Texas Teacup, the Pirate’s Plunge and the Iron Shark roller coaster, there is plenty of waterfront fun to be had by every member of the family. Test your skills at the Ring Toss, Whac-a-mole, Big Shot Hoops and other Midway games before sampling the flavors at Sweet Scoops or other family-friendly dining spots.

Tours & Sightseeing

How will you tour? Galveston’s rich history unfolds during the many tours offered for your education and enjoyment. You’ll want to match your family’s interests and attention spans with offerings that include boat, walking, Segway and riding tours to learn about historic homes (one of the largest collections of well-preserved Victorian architecture in the country), the historic downtown area, dolphins in the bay and the role pirates played in the port city.

For those who like spooky stories, consider tours that uncover the chilling past of Galveston’s “haunted” hotels, harbor happenings, cemeteries and Victorian mansions.

Ride the Galveston Island Ferry

Pull your car onboard or simply walk on. It’s fun and free and a great way for the whole family to soak up some fresh air, spot dolphins and fish in the water and birds overhead. You’ll be out to Bolivar Peninsula and back within 40 minutes.