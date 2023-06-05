It used to be that cruise deals could only be found during select periods of the year -- and while Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deals are still expected in November, with Wave Season deals following in December and January, Cruise Critic's editors are seeing deals on cruises appear earlier than ever before.

From last-minute cruise deals to bucket-list cruises, these fall cruise deals cover a wide array of lines, ships and destinations -- and the time to lock in that 2023 cruise could well be now, as rising fuel prices stand to dramatically affect everything from the cost of flights to cruises to travel in the coming year.

Cruise Critic has rounded up its fall cruise deals and will update this page regularly.

If you're looking to score even more bargains, check out Cruise Critic's deals tool, where you can find the latest and greatest prices and perks at any time of the year.

AmaWaterways

The Deal: AmaWaterways is offering complimentary two-, three- or four-night pre- or post-cruise land packages on select 2023 sailings. Fifteen different land packages are available with this offer in destinations like Prague, Lake Como, Vienna, St. Malo, Bilbao, Bangkok and Dubai.

Eligible Voyages: Select Europe, Egypt and Mekong River cruises departing in 2023.

Good to Know: Offer is only valid on new bookings until December 31, 2022.

Emerald Cruises

The Deal: Emerald Cruises' Explore the Extraordinary wave campaign sale offers savings of up to $2,000 per couple or free flights on river cruises and up to 20% on yacht sailings plus up to $1,000 onboard credit per suite.

Eligible Voyages: European river cruises departing in 2023 and Southeast Asia river cruises sailing in 2023-2024 as well as Mediterranean, Adriatic, Arabian Peninsula, Caribbean and Transatlantic yacht cruises departing in 2023-2024.

Good to Know: Valid on new bookings until December 16, 2022.

Holland America Line

The Deal: Holland America's 150th Anniversary Celebration sale includes up to $150 onboard credit per person and 50% reduced deposits on 2024-24 cruises. On select Alaska itineraries, passengers also receive a free credit for the White Pass Summit Scenic Railroad shore excursion.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2023 and 2024 departures on 4-day or longer itineraries (excluding Grand Voyages). The White Pass Summit Scenic Railroad free shore excursion is only available on select Alaska itinearies

Good to Know: Valid on new bookings between October 14 and November 15, 2022.

Oceania Cruises

The Deal: Oceania Cruises is offering free land programs on featured 2023 itineraries, which amount to savings of up to $4,500, for passengers who book by January 8, 2023. Excursions include destinations like Cape Winelands in South Africa, India's Taj Mahal, Angkor Wat in Cambodia and Peru's Nazca Lines.

Eligible Voyages: Fifteen featured sailings in Africa, Asia, Australia, South America, North America and the Middle East departing in 2023.

Good to Know: Valid on pre- or post-cruise add-on programs for cruises booked by January 8, 2023.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The Deal: Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Gift of Travel sale offers free pre- or post-cruise land programs on 57 sailings across Europe. The Gift of Travel sale is available on board Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Navigator in destinations including Athens, London, Copenhagen, Istanbul and Barcelona.

Eligible Voyages: Available on 57 sailings across Europe from April to November, 2023.

Good to Know: Valid on pre- or post-cruise land programs for cruises booked by January 6, 2023.

Scenic Cruises

The Deal: Scenic Cruises launched its Discover the Wonder Beyond sale, offering free premium roundtrip economy air or up to $1,500 savings per person on Europe river cruises. The sale also includes 2-for-1 business class air on select 2023 ocean voyages.

Eligible Voyages: European river cruises and 2023 Americas ocean voyages onboard Scenic Eclipse.

Good to Know: Valid on new bookings until December 15, 2022

Tauck

The Deal: Tauck has announced 2023 savings for solo travelers, waiving the entire single supplement on all Category 1 riverboat cabins and reducing the single supplement up to $1,000 on selected cabin categories on 20 different river itineraries.

Eligible Voyages: Category 1 European riverboat cabins are eligible for the full single supplement waive on each departure of every Tauck river cruise itinerary. The single supplement reduction of up to $1,000 is available on other selected cabin categories on 63 departures of 20 different river itineraries.

Good to Know: The single supplement offers are valid on 2023 departures.