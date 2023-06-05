Globetrotting for Gourmands: How to Delve Deeper into Local Flavors

Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

If there's one topic that evokes passion, intrigue and debate among travelers, it's food. How many travel memories instantly inspire thoughts of what you ate and where? Say "Greece" and I remember meze and fresh fish in a toes-in-the-sand taverna on Kythira under a full moon. "Cambodia" and the best coffee ever in Siem Reap's Little Red Fox Cafe. "Provence" and how I blew my winnings in the Casino de Monte Carlo in the two Michelin-starred Moulin de Mougins, making the meal last for hours as every bite of the zucchini flowers filled with truffle mousse was so exquisite.

If you're a foodie -- and most of us are, at some level -- it only makes sense to pick a cruise line that takes eating seriously; a line that brings local flavors onboard and offering you culinary immersion every time you step ashore. I realized in the early days of Oceania, when I first encountered the magnificent cheese trolley in Jacques, the marvelous French bistro that is featured on the line's Riviera and Marina, that this was a tiny slice of real France on a cruise ship; a cruise line that understood food.

Since then, Oceania's epicurean expertise has evolved further. When Marina, the company's first ship to be designed from scratch, launched in 2010 with the Culinary Center, arguably the most high-tech cooking school at sea, Oceania Cruises entered a whole new league of cruising for gourmands. Enthusiastic home cooks quickly snapped up the chance to learn new cooking skills. You might learn anything from Greek to Asian and well beyond. This is no spectator show, either; it's hands-on, with Food Network-type cooking stations replacing the usual cruise cooking demo involving a chef on a theatrical stage making food you can barely see. At the Culinary Center, you'll make almost every dish from scratch, using state-of-the-art equipment -- and you don't even have to wash the dishes afterward.