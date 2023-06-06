Great Lakes Cruise Itineraries: Points to Note and Choices Abound

The five Great Lakes cover a vast expanse. Starting in Minnesota, they stretch eastward, touching the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

On the Canadian side, four lakes (Lake Michigan is entirely within the U.S.) border the province of Ontario. Given these distances, most lake cruises include a day or three of relaxing cruising time.

Not All Great Lakes Cruises Enter Lake Superior

Lake Superior is not on the basic lake-to-lake route of most Great Lakes cruises. Crossing it would mean backtracking to resume cruising on the other four lakes. If adding all five lakes to your bucket list is your goal, be sure your Great Lakes cruise ship actually enters Lake Superior, if only briefly.

Note that the one Great Lake cruise line that calls on Duluth and Thunder Bay on a regular basis is Viking.

The Most Common Great Lakes Cruise Itineraries

Picking an itinerary for Great Lakes cruising is no easy feat. There are seven-day cruises; two-week ones; those that call more ports in the US than Canada and vice versa; those that enter Lake Superior and those that only offer a quick transfer through Soo Locks.

In the end, the most important decisions are which ports you want to visit and for how long you wish to cruise the Great Lakes on a ship.

Great Lakes Cruises Length and Ports of Call

There are plenty of options for those who just want to cruise the Great Lakes. Trips of nine to 11 nights are usually one-way routes. Lake Michigan cruises are those that begin in Chicago or Milwaukee. Boats travel to Lake Huron (possibly Lake Superior), Lake Erie and end either in Lake Ontario or include a day sailing up the St. Lawrence River to end in Montreal, Quebec.

Ports of call on Great Lakes cruises vary slightly with Mackinac Island, Little Current and Niagara Falls among the scheduled highlights. Georgian Bay, often called the sixth Great Lake, is a large, picturesque, island-filled bay off the eastern side of Lake Huron. Some cruises on the Great Lakes might sail straight through the bay or call on Parry Sound.

Great Lakes Cruises That Include the Erie Canal

Longer cruises on the Great Lakes trace a similar route from Chicago, adding stops at Cleveland, Ohio and Buffalo, NY, both on Lake Erie. A stop is made at the Lake Ontario port of Rochester, NY, before entering the Erie Canal, passing through New York Harbor and ending in Warren, RI. There are also round-trip routes from Milwaukee and Toronto.

Shorter Cruises on the Great Lakes

Seven-night round trip cruises from Chicago sail primarily on Lake Michigan, entering Lake Huron to visit Mackinac Island. Another seven-night option is a one-way cruise from Chicago to Midland, ON, or vice versa. This cruise includes Lakes Michigan and Huron, plus Georgian Bay.

Keep in mind that, heading east, you’ll be dropping in elevation through one or more sets of locks (depending on your final destination). Going west, you’ll be gaining in elevation. There’s a one-hour time change between Chicago and Toronto or Montreal.