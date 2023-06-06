Halloween Cruises: Thrills and Chills for All Ages

Celebrating holidays aboard a cruise ship can double your vacation fun, yet few high seas celebrations conjure as many howls of delight as Halloween. For many mainstream lines, Halloween cruises are big, splashy events featuring costumed passengers and festivities galore.

For most lines, the Halloween spirit is alive as soon as you board your decorated ship, while the biggest themed events typically swing into action immediately after dinner. Maximize your party time (and dinner fun) by dining in character. Regardless of the line, it's perfectly fine to cruise sans costume, but Halloween on the high seas is one of those screamingly fun holidays best enjoyed as your alter ego, be it Batman, Wonder Woman or Taylor Swift's evil twin sister.

But be aware: TSA notes that replica weapons are prohibited from carry-on bags, so make sure to stow them in your checked luggage. Anything even resembling explosives, even if cartoon-cheesy, is forbidden altogether.

Want to get your witch on? Pack your broom, grab your hat and book one of these Halloween cruises.

While every line profiled observes Halloween in the Americas, you'll want to double-check regarding cruises elsewhere, which might or might not offer festivities. Many of these lines observe Halloween only on the evening of October 31; Carnival, Disney and MSC Cruises celebrate on multiple dates.