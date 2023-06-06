1. Cunard

Seasonal Style: Traditional and sophisticated

Several cruise lines offer Christmas market shopping trips to northern Europe in the festive season but Cunard goes one better with Christmas shopping in New York onboard Queen Mary 2. The transatlantic crossing is typically followed with a voyage south from New York to the Caribbean, offering passengers the chance to warm up in the balmy islands of Barbados and Saint Kitts, among other tropical shores, before return to Southampton via New York. Or you can spend Christmas Day onboard a ship off the Canary Islands, enjoying a traditional Christmas menu that includes Norfolk turkey with all the trimmings followed by Christmas pudding that tastes divine.

Cunard takes Christmas and the art of decorating its three ships seriously, with Yuletide planning schemes underway each year from as early as February. The line’s most treasured decorations are carefully stored away in Southampton and maintained by a specialist team, with new pieces added to the collection of every year.

All the halls are decked with holly, or at least something joyful, and there’s a massive Christmas tree in the grand lobby plus a Gingerbread Village created by the chef patissier. Passengers can expect programming peppered with festivities, including themed quizzes, game nights and movie showings.