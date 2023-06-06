Harmony of the Seas' Pool and Sports Zone Video

When sailing Harmony of the Seas, you're practically required to spend at least some time chilling by the pool and playing in the sun. You'll be spoilt for choice with Harmony of the Seas' Pool and Sports Zone, one of seven neighborhoods onboard the world's biggest cruise ship. The zone covers nearly all of the outdoor top-deck spaces and is busiest when weather is wonderful.

Harmony of the Seas Slides

You'll find four slides onboard Harmony of the Seas, including Royal Caribbean's first dry slide, the Ultimate Abyss, a 10-story slide that starts on Deck 16, twists and turns through 10 decks and dumps you out on the Boardwalk below. But if you want to get wet, try one of the ship's three water slides, collectively called the Perfect Storm.

Zip It

Harmony of the Seas also features a zipline that sends passengers on a (roughly) 7-second ride from Deck 16 down to Deck 15, over a gaping space above the Boardwalk.

For Sun Worshippers

Harmony of the Seas actually has three pools: the Main Pool, the Sports Pool and the Beach Pool. There's little difference between the three, but the Beach Pool has space for sun worshippers to sit in a few inches of water for cooling off without committing to full submersion. Pool games, such as belly-flop contests, take place at the Sports Pool.

Don't Miss

Spend some time at one of the ship's two surf simulators, called FlowRiders. You can have a blast trying out boogie boarding or standup surfing. If you're not up for the experience, grab a seat at the Wipe Out Bar and watch your fellow passengers do their best not to ... um ... wipe out.

Best Neighborhood for...

Adrenaline seekers and sun-worshippers will love Harmony of the Seas' Pool and Sports Zone. When the sun is out, you might battle the crowds a bit, but the features are fun and unique.

