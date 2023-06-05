Lineup and Highlights

While you'll have to leave your own bike at home, there is much for a motorcycle enthusiast to do on the High Seas Rally 2021 Cruise. Live musical performances are a key activity, and musicians onboard include headliners Trace Adkins, Foghat and Molly Hatchet, along with artists and bands like Steel Rod, Kevin Hamel and Brad Heron and Brian Wilk.

The concerts are just the beginning. Activities include a pre-cruise party the night before the sailing, the High Seas Rally's first-ever Salute to Service day, theme nights (including a hillbilly night and pirate night), in-port parties at biker-friendly local bars and onboard games and competitions, including a tattoo contest and Pirate Biker Bingo.

Various motorcycles will be displayed onboard by a number of vendors, who will have news and information on all the latest motorcycle trends, gear and tech, so you'll leave your vacation inspired for future purchases or upgrades to the bike(s) you already own. You'll even have the opportunity to win a custom bike created exclusively for the High Seas Rally by Cycle Source Magazine's Builder of the Year, Xavier Muriel.

Passengers can rent bikes in port to see the destination in their preferred style, either solo or on an informal group ride.

A portion of the proceeds from each passenger's cruise fare also goes to support the High Seas Rally's Dialysis Fund which gives dialysis patients and their caretakers the chance to join the cruise completely free of charge.