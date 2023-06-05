The High Seas Rally Cruise 2021 brings your favorite biker rally to the ocean with a full-ship charter. The cruise brings together motorcycle enthusiasts -- from all walks of life, from different clubs, from different parts of the world and who appreciate all types and styles of bikes -- to relax on a cruise ship and explore the Caribbean on a high-energy vacation.
The weeklong High Seas Rally 2021 sails round trip from Port Canaveral, Florida from October 22 to 29, 2021, aboard Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas. High Seas Rally includes stops in Nassau, CocoCay, Puerto Plata and Labadee..
Rates start at $1,150 per person for an inside cabin and go up to $7,200 per person for a balcony suite, based on double occupancy. Discounts are available for past passengers, military and first responders.
While you'll have to leave your own bike at home, there is much for a motorcycle enthusiast to do on the High Seas Rally 2021 Cruise. Live musical performances are a key activity, and musicians onboard include headliners Trace Adkins, Foghat and Molly Hatchet, along with artists and bands like Steel Rod, Kevin Hamel and Brad Heron and Brian Wilk.
The concerts are just the beginning. Activities include a pre-cruise party the night before the sailing, the High Seas Rally's first-ever Salute to Service day, theme nights (including a hillbilly night and pirate night), in-port parties at biker-friendly local bars and onboard games and competitions, including a tattoo contest and Pirate Biker Bingo.
Various motorcycles will be displayed onboard by a number of vendors, who will have news and information on all the latest motorcycle trends, gear and tech, so you'll leave your vacation inspired for future purchases or upgrades to the bike(s) you already own. You'll even have the opportunity to win a custom bike created exclusively for the High Seas Rally by Cycle Source Magazine's Builder of the Year, Xavier Muriel.
Passengers can rent bikes in port to see the destination in their preferred style, either solo or on an informal group ride.
A portion of the proceeds from each passenger's cruise fare also goes to support the High Seas Rally's Dialysis Fund which gives dialysis patients and their caretakers the chance to join the cruise completely free of charge.
The High Seas Rally is a high-energy, lively event that can get a bit rowdy, but all in good fun and spirits.
If you're a biker who enjoys attending rallies and connecting with other bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts in your spare time, the High Seas Rally may be for you.
The High Seas Rally 2021 is organized by Entertainment Cruise Productions and can be booked on the High Seas Rally website.
