Crystal's Golf Theme Cruise

Golf on some of the world's most renowned courses -- across the the Mediterranean, British Isles, Southeast Asia, and Canada and New England -- alongside PGA legends. Crystal's luxurious ships is hosting a series of golf-themed cruises throughout 2019 and 2020, with options ranging from seven to 75 nights.

On these select sailings, Crystal will present golf enthusiasts with a welcome kit of goodies, including balls, tees and a logo cap and shirt, as well as a schedule of golf events and course maps. PGA celebrities (to be determined, and varying by cruise) also will be onboard to host discussions, clinics and exclusive cocktail parties. For an added fee, cruisers can book tours to famous courses and even play a few holes with the pros themselves. Starting fares are available on Crystal's website.

Dates: Various dates in 2020 and 2021