Holland America FAQ

Cruise Critic brings you some of the most frequently asked questions about Holland America Line.

Can I bring alcoholic beverages on a Holland America cruise?

A common cruise FAQ question, Holland America does not permit passengers to bring onboard their own alcoholic beverages with the following exception. Cruisers are allowed to bring one standard size (no larger than 750 ml) bottle of wine or Champagne per passenger on embarkation day. The bottle must be carried onboard in cruisers' carry-on luggage. Additional bottles may also be brought onboard, both on embarkation day and during port calls, but these will be subject to a corkage fee per bottle.

All other alcohol carried onboard will be confiscated by the cruise line and returned on the last morning of the cruise.

The corkage fee (for one bottle per person) is also waived for cruisers who participated in, and purchased a bottle of wine during, a culinary-themed Holland America Line-sponsored shore excursion.

What about soda and bottled water? Can I bring my own onto a Holland America cruise ship?

Passengers may bring , sealed soda and water onboard Holland America cruises on embarkation day only.

What beverages do I have to pay for on a Holland America cruise?

All beverages cost extra on Holland America, except non-bottled water, ice tea, lemonade and nonspecialty coffee and hot tea.

My friends/relatives are driving me to the cruise ship. Can they come onboard with me so I can show them around?

No. Just like airports, cruise terminals are high-security spaces and only people with valid boarding passes and the proper ID can even get into the terminal, let alone get onto the ship.

My cruise documents say I have shipboard credit. What can I use this credit for?

Shipboard credit on a Holland America cruise can be used for almost everything onboard your ship, including spa treatments, specialty restaurants, shore excursions, specialty coffee and alcoholic beverages, boutique purchases, onboard photos and more.

Find out more about onboard credit including how to get it and where to spend it.

Is there a dress code on Holland America cruise ships?

During the day, there is no set dress code on Holland America ships, though passengers typically wear resort casual attire inside, and swimsuits and outside (weather dependent, of course).

The dress code most evenings is designated as smart-casual in the main dining room and at special venues, which means things such as jeans, shorts and swimsuits are not permitted.

During a one-week cruise, there are also typically two "Gala Nights," during which the dress code is more formal, and cruisers are expected to dress to impress. Women should bring dresses, or skirts or slacks and a nice blouse. Men should pack button-up shirts; jackets and ties are encouraged for men, but not required.

Is there self-serve laundry on Holland America cruises?

Only two Holland America ships have self-service laundry facilities (Amsterdam and Maasdam). On all other ships, cruisers can pay a per item price to have clothing laundered, pressed and/or dry cleaned.

Find out what else to expect when it comes to cruise laundry.

Do Holland America cruise ships offer onboard ?

Yes, all Holland America cruise ships have onboard , though it is not free. Cruisers who want to use the will need to purchase an package and can then use their own devices via Wi-Fi or use public computers. Three packages are available: Social, Surf and Premium, all of which can be purchased on a daily or voyage-length basis. Prices vary by sailing.

Can I smoke on a Holland America cruise ship?

Yes, you can smoke onboard Holland America ships, but only in designated areas. All cabins and cabin balconies, and most indoor spaces, including restaurants, theaters and bars, on all Holland America ships have been designated nonsmoking. Each ship typically has at least one area outside and one inside where smoking is allowed. Designated areas vary by ship, be sure to check with guest services for exact locations.

E-cigarettes are permitted in staterooms, but not public spaces, and cigar and pipe smoking is never permitted inside.

What are the dining options on a Holland America cruise?

There are many dining options onboard Holland America cruises including complimentary and for-fee options that are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Cruisers wishing to use the main dining rooms during dinner hours can choose either a traditional early or late set dining time (same time, table, tablemates and waiter every night) or opt for "As You Wish" dining; choose which you want when you book your cruise. Those who choose "As You Wish" dining will have the flexibility to choose to dine in the main dining room on a first-come, first-served basis at the time of their choosing.