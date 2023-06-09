Holland America Packing List

Good Shoes for Walking and Dancing

Holland America may attract an older crowd, but that doesn't mean a cruise has to be a sedentary experience. All Holland America ships feature a wraparound promenade, perfect for walking laps, as well as the once-per-cruise On Deck for a Cause onboard walk to raise money for cancer research. Make sure you pack sneakers or sturdy walking shoes for these activities, as well as any walking you plan to do onshore.

Also, ships with the B.B. King's Blues Club are known for toe-tapping music, and passengers do get down on the dance floor. Make sure whichever pair of shoes you pack to go with your evening attire is comfortable enough for dancing. You'll regret wearing the stiletto heels that give you blisters.