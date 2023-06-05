Horizon Newspaper on P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises' Horizon Newspaper is the onboard daily programme that's left in passengers' cabins each night to provide them information about activities and important announcements for the next day.

The front page of the Horizon Newspaper generally includes the date, timings of sunrise and sunset, the name of the port and all-aboard time (if applicable), and the day's dress code, as well as highlights that include info about themed nights, evening performances and spa discounts.

On the inner pages, passengers will find a full chronological list of activities offered throughout the day. On port days, disembarkation information and shore excursion times will also be printed.

You'll find ads on the inner pages, too, touting everything from alternative dining and the drink of the day to discounts and sales at the onboard shoppes. Other inner-page fodder might include advice on whether passengers should take their passports ashore, reminders about scheduled balcony cleanings and information on the availability of taxi services.

The back page of Horizon lists opening times for all bars, restaurants and services, such as the casino and kids club.

Horizon Newspaper

Editor's Note: Programmes are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.