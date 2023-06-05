How is AmaMagna More Unique Than Any Other River Ship?

Sponsored by AmaWaterways

The sun has just begun to dip on the horizon, finishing its daytime migration toward the horizon at the end of another long, hot summer’s day—and I can’t quite keep my eyes on my food, or the good company at my table. Rolling down the Danube River, a light, warm breeze coming through the open windows, we bend through broad, lascivious curves, each one seeming to reveal a new tower, or turret, up on a cliff, or right by the water. The courses keep coming—local food, fresh ingredients—and so does the conversation. But my attention remains firmly focused ahead, my fork frozen in my hand, my eyes aimed out those windows, here at the alfresco restaurant.

I’m on board AmaMagna, AmaWaterways’ revolutionary new double-sized river ship, 72-feet wide. While the primary difference is space (it's twice as wide as the standard river ship), the essence of the experience is variety. And if you’ve ever been on a river ship before, you won’t quite believe your eyes, from the second you step on board. “This is a floating boutique hotel,” notes Kristen Karst, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of AmaWaterways.