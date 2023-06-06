How Much Does an Antarctica Cruise Cost?

Budget Overview

The simpler the expedition ship and the fewer the inclusions, such as chartered flights or expedition gear, the less an Antarctica cruise costs. Vessels with the least frills -- such as those offering tiny cabins (possibly inside) with twin or triple beds, and basic but substantial meals -- cost the least. These ships focus on exploration rather than onboard amenities and pampering. If that works, you can save a substantial amount of money and absolutely make polar dreams come true.

On the other end of the price scale, vessels that double as yacht-like cruise ships offer oversized cabins or suites, onboard spas, numerous lounges, attentive service and lavish dining. These cruise expeditions offer many inclusions, such as airfare from your home city to the embarkation port, complimentary alcohol and gratuities. No surprise, they're priced the highest.

Ships offering some amenities and inclusions, perhaps flights between Buenos Aires and boarding port Ushuaia, Argentina, onboard gyms and wine with nice dinners, fall somewhere in between.

Prices can fluctuate -- sometimes week to week -- depending on demand and availability for specific departures or routes. Be on the lookout for promotions, such as early booking discounts. Also, consider sailing early (November) or late (March) in the Antarctica cruise season, as prices might be reduced if demand is lower. If budget is an issue, avoid the holiday season as these cruises often cost more. (Of course, they're often the most celebratory, too.)