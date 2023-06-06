1. Shore Excursions Sold by the Cruise Line Are Often More Expensive Than DIY

What you'll pay: Cruise lines sell shore excursions -- guided tours and experiences in the various ports of call -- but they do inflate prices above what the actual tour operators charge. You can find details and pricing in the line's shore tour booklet, on its website or at the shore excursions desk onboard. Prices for these excursions range from about £25-30 for a quick city and shopping tour to upwards of £250 for some all-day tours, overland programmes including meals and snacks, and such over-the-top offerings as helicopter flightseeing and hot-air ballooning. Most tours are priced somewhere between £50 and £150, depending on the length and activities involved.

Savings tip: While you may wish to sign up for some of the ship's tours (particularly if you're not familiar with the port and do not speak the language), you also have the option to tour independently at a fraction of the cost -- or even for free, if you go on a self-guided walking tour. Before setting sail, visit the websites of your ports' tourist boards or Cruise Critic's Ports section to get ideas on things to see and how to get around on your own in port. Online travel guides and apps can also help you plan your time ashore. On request, tourist boards will send out free planners with maps, calendars of events and attraction brochures. Local festivals and craft displays can be sources of good, free entertainment. Parks, beaches and art galleries are other free or nominal-charge attractions to check out. Or perhaps you prefer to simply wander through town, browsing in shops and stopping for a coffee or snack. If you decide to hire a car and driver to give you a private tour (generally less expensive than the shipboard excursions, especially if you have a group) or just to take you to the centre of town, always agree on the price (and, in the case of a tour, which specific points of interest will be covered) before you get into the car. And if you do want an organised tour, research the pros and cons of booking independently (either directly with a tour operator or through third-party shore excursion seller) or hiring a private guide versus taking the ship's tours; you might save a few dollars that way.

