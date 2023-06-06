Book With a Travel Agent

Part of a travel agent’s job is being privy to the latest and greatest news and offers in their area of travel expertise. Booking through a cruise-specific travel agent may equal savings via introductory offers not yet available to the general public. They may also offer you OBC you would not have otherwise received.

Beverly Olds, of Bolds Travel & Tours, LLC, says, "Consumers who book direct are missing out. Through affiliations with cruise lines, travel advisors often have added amenities not offered when booking direct."

If you’re new to the world of travel advisors, Olds recommends interviewing a few before you decide to book. Inquire about how long they have been selling cruises, who they work with, and what cruises they have been on. You can even check out their social media and websites to see if their travel style resonates with you.

Lastly, ask to book a call to see if you mesh well over the phone since you’ll likely be in contact a few times before you travel. After all, you’re entrusting this travel professional to assist in booking a memorable cruise vacation you’re taking with hard-earned money and time off.