How to Check In for a Cruise

Step 2: Log on to your cruise line website.

2 to 3 months before your cruise

It's the moment you've been waiting for: Even though it's several weeks away, you can officially check in for your cruise. Note that even if you've booked through a travel agent, you'll do this step on your own.

Each cruise line is a little different, but generally, you'll need to set up an account with a username and password, if you haven't already. Be sure to link your cruise line loyalty number with your account (if you have one) so that you get credit for this and future cruises. If you don't have one, it will be created for you. If you end up cruising often enough, being a loyal member of a cruise line can net you some pretty sweet rewards.

Input your passport information and credit card payment information for making easy onboard payments. You may check in for multiple people in your party who are linked to your reservation, and you can also designate who has spending privileges on your account (for example, you might not want to give your kids unrestrained access).

Some cruise lines, such as Royal Caribbean, now allow passengers to take their own security photos before arriving at the port. This saves a lot of time by allowing you to bypass what formerly were some of the longest lines. You simply need a cellphone or computer camera, and follow the instructions for taking a photo in front of a plain background.

This is also a great time to lock in any additional shore excursions and make appointments for onboard activities such as specialty dining restaurants or reserved seating events and experiences, such as shows, iFly, cabanas, etc. Some reservations, such as spa appointments, can be booked up to a week before cruising, depending on the cruise line. You can also notify the cruise line if you'll be celebrating any special occasions, such as a birthday or anniversary.

