How to Choose a Europe River Cruise

Seine River Cruises Combine Coast, Countryside and Culture

In a Nutshell:

Typical Itinerary:

Getting There:

Watch Out For:

Things to Do:

Paris, Monet's garden in Giverny and poignant wartime cemeteries and the Normandy landing beaches are among the unique features of a cruise on the Seine river through northern France.

What Does a River Seine Itinerary Look Like?

Rising in Burgundy, the Seine flows north through Paris into Normandy and empties into the English Channel at Le Havre.

There is a seven-night itinerary with cruises sailing from the heart of Paris to Rouen or Caudebec or back. At the start of the cruise, ships provide passengers with some of the best views in town as many moor close to classic sights such as Notre Dame Cathedral or the Eiffel Tower (although check; some lines do dock in an alternate location outside downtown). They all spend at least one night docked in Paris with a guided panoramic tour taking in the main sights, plus free time to shop or order a coffee and croissant in one of the many street cafes before setting sail and meandering through idyllic scenery toward the Normandy coast.

Part of the fascination of the Seine is that it remains an important commercial waterway. It's navigable by oceangoing vessels as far as Rouen and river cruisers will share the water with all kinds of vessels, including barges laden with freight. All itineraries take in Rouen, the historic capital of the Normandy region. It's known as the "City of a Hundred Spires" due to its towering churches, and a huge cathedral, built between the 13th and 16th centuries, is arguably France's most beautiful Gothic church. It was also here that Joan of Arc was notoriously burned at the stake in 1431. Rouen is also filled with charming half-timbered houses.

Rouen and Caudebec are the jumping-off point for excursions to Honfleur, the pretty fishing village with narrow streets and wooden buildings immortalized by artists such as Claude Monet. All Seine cruises offer full-day excursions to D-Day landing beaches, such as Omaha, Juno and Gold, along the Normandy coastline. These are often divided into groups, with tours taking in points of particular interest for U.S.. and Canadian passengers.

How Do I get to the River Seine?

Passengers fly into Paris.

Is There Anything I Should Watch Out For When Choosing a Seine River Cruise?

Watch out for Paris drivers. They are supposed to stop at marked crosswalks but often don't, so wait until they come to a halt before stepping out into the road. Lines for a lift to the top of the Eiffel Tower are horrendous. If you want to go up, get there early.

What Are Some of the Best Things to Do on a Seine River Cruise?

There is only one itinerary on the Seine, but it's well worth adding some extra days in Paris, either at the start or end of the cruise, as one day in the "City of Light" is never enough, even if you've visited the French capital in the past.

Some cruise lines also offer extended two-week French itineraries with rail transfers to link a Seine cruise with sailings in Burgundy or Bordeaux.