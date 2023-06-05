How to Cruise Like a Rock Star on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

So you want to cruise like a rock star? Get exclusive backstage access to onboard and on shore gigs? Go behind the velvet rope and hang out in the VIP rooms? And never, ever have to mix with the crowds?

Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady has got it covered, with exclusive VIP access to the ship, a dedicated team of "RockStar" agents to deal with your every whim and early access to all the onboard experiences. Rock Stars even get their very own in-suite full bar and cocktail kit.

We have put together eight ways you can live out your rock and roll fantasies at sea and cruise like a rock star on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady.