How to Find a Great Deal on Cruise Critic With One Easy Tool

The internet is full of ways to find a cruise deal -- So many, in fact, it can be overwhelming. Which is why Cruise Critic offers a tool that provides a one-stop shop for searching and booking a cruise.

The Cruise Critic Find a Cruise search bar allows users to find cruises by destination and departure. By simply clicking "Advanced Search," readers can unlock drop-down menus for cruise line, ship, departure port, ports of call, length of the cruise and cruise style.

Enter all fields or just a few. If you know that you only have a week of vacation and need to sail from Galveston, Texas, you can narrow your search to fit those parameters.

Once you click "Find a Cruise," you will see the menu bar at the top with your filtered results below. Sort by price, popularity of the sailing, departure date, cruise line, ship, length or rating.

Each listing includes the departure date, name of the itinerary, how many nights, departure port, a list of ports you're scheduled to visit and the cruise line. Most importantly, you'll see the price per person listed along the right-hand side along with the breakdown of cost per night and the travel agency or cruise line selling the cruise for the listed fare.

You can hover over the listing to pop up a navigation menu to view more information, including the full cruise itinerary by day, name and details of the ship, real reviews, a price comparison of various cabin categories and even a checklist of what is included in the price of your cruise.

Also available as you hover over each deal listing is a "View All Prices" option to price compare across various deals providers -- all in one easy location. This ensures you get the best price.

What's even better? Click the "Get Price Alerts" link (next to the bell symbol) on any cruise deal you're interested in, and receive email notifications if the price drops.

By clicking "View Deal" on each listing, you navigate to that agency's website for more information on the cruise, with the ability to book your cruise vacation online.