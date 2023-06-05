How to Find Cheap Senior Citizen Cruise Deals

The golden years are an ideal time to cross off destinations on a bucket list -- but travel expenses can add up for folks on a fixed income. Never fear: If you're looking for a cruise, you'll find many deals available for the senior crowd, which cruise lines often consider to be those who are 55 years and older.
To find cheap cruises for seniors, put on your research hat. In some cases, you may need to call the cruise line to see what's available, read the fine print of a membership you have or scour dates to see when discounted senior cruises set sail. With a little time, you'll be able to save on your next sailing. Check the following deals when searching for the perfect-for-you senior cruise.
Note: Not all cruise lines offer discounted cruise fares for seniors.
Carnival lists sales that are available to passengers who are 55 years old or older. These fares, however, are only offered at specific times and to select destinations. To find what's available, check the Senior Cruise Deals Calendar on Carnival's site. You can search by dates, the type of stateroom you want and the departure port or destination.
Once you select the cruise you're interested in, you'll be asked for more information, such as the number of rooms you want and the number of passengers traveling with you. After you answer these questions, the site will take you to a "Tell Us About Yourself" page. There you can check the "55+ years old" box and continue booking the cruise.
Choose this option if: You are flexible with dates or destinations, as you may be able to spot a solid deal only offered during a select timeframe. Carnival might be a good option if you want a family trip, as cruises often offer plenty of activities, a friendly atmosphere and a variety of free dining options.
Celebrity includes discounts to passengers who are 55 years old or older for select itineraries. To find out if you're eligible, select a cruise to book and, after filling in how many rooms you'll need and the number of passengers cruising, you'll be able to see if you qualify for offers. You can choose the "Senior (Age 55+)" box to see if a discount is available. If you're interested in learning more about which itineraries have senior discounts, call the cruise line to ask. A representative or travel agent may be able to help you find a senior-specific deal.
Choose this option if: You want a cruise that feels modern and sophisticated, or are a foodie who wants varied, sit-down restaurant options onboard.
If you book a cruise with Norwegian, you'll be able to select from a list of discounts during the online reservation process. If you select the "Age 55+ discounts," you'll need to enter your birth date and month for verification. Then you'll be able to see if the itinerary you're interested in is eligible for a senior rate. If you're interested in learning about which trips offer a senior discount, call the cruise line to ask about upcoming deals.
Choose this option if: You want a casual-style trip, with flexible dining options and high-energy entertainment.
Royal Caribbean has senior pricing for travelers who are 55 or older on specific sailings. To learn if you are eligible for the discount, you first need to select a cruise. During the booking process, click on the "Seniors (Age 55+)" button to see if deals are available.
Choose this option if: You want a family-focused trip that includes top-of-the-line entertainment and innovative adventures to choose from.
If you have an AARP membership, you will be eligible for a number of senior discounts on cruises. When booking a cruise, you can use the AARP Travel Center Powered by Expedia, which will list current deals. You'll find that specific deals and discounts vary by season and cruise line. Depending on when you sail, you might be eligible for a discount of up to 35 percent on select cruises. You may also qualify for a reduce deposit or discount on additional passengers traveling with you.
Choose this option if: You have an AARP membership and are flexible with travel dates, or curious to see the best deals for a variety of cruise lines.