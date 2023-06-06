Why it Pays to Book Early

If you know (more or less) what you are looking for then it pays to be first off the starting blocks and book well in advance.

"If you have a set preference in terms of dining and restaurants and want a midship cabin on Deck 10 then you should book early," says Dudley. "The later you leave it the less choice you will have and you could find that the dining times and cabin you wanted have gone."

Similarly, don't hang around if you have your heart set on sailing on a brand new ship as you could end up being disappointed.

Scott Anderson, General Manager, The Luxury Cruise Company, says: "We are seeing a lot of new ships this year, including Virgin Voyages' first ship Scarlet Lady, P&O's new flagship Iona, Saga's Spirit of Adventure, Princess Cruises' Enchanted Princess, Crystal's Crystal Endeavour, Silversea's Silver Origin and Silver Moon, and Regent Seven Seas' Seven Seas Splendor. People are always curious to see new ships so book early to join the inaugural season."

You should also book early to be assured of a cabin on small ships, such as expedition vessels and luxury ships. Carrying far fewer passengers than large cruise ships, there is less chance of cabins being available further down the line.

"Popular destinations also sell early so if you really want to see the spring cherry blossoms in Japan you will have to book up to a year or more in advance to secure your preferred cabin on your preferred ship. Similarly those places visited by the expedition ships sell out fast with most ships only carrying 100 to 200 guests. And even with the new capacity being offered by new ships from Hurtigruten, Ponant, Silversea, Quark Expeditions, Crystal, Scenic and others, this still only amounts to about 2,000 berths -- less than half the capacity of P&O Cruises' new megaship, the 5,200-passenger Iona!

Dave Mills, Global Supply Director at Iglu, adds: "Many people end up losing out if they leave it too late to plump for a peak season departure, be it the Mediterranean in summer or Caribbean in winter. This is particularly true when travelling as part of a family group, where more options in terms of cabins, such as four and five-berth cabins, and sailing choice are available for early bookers."

Does that mean that least-minute deals are dead? Not necessarily.