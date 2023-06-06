How to Get An Upgrade on a Cruise Ship

Scoring a room upgrade on a cruise is the stuff of dreams. After all, who hasn't had visions of scoring a suite for the price of an inside room? The good news is that upgrades do happen. The bad news, though, is that it's rarely entirely free. In fact, ctually securing an upgrade is hardly a science -- it can and does often come down to luck or a willingness to pay a little more and take a gamble on your cruise cabin.

That being said, there are a few tried-and-true tips, hacks and tricks that you can use to better your chances of a low-cost upgrade on your next cruise. Read on for our 5 expert tips on how to get upgraded to the cabin of your dreams and start getting in the cruise mood now.