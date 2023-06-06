How to Prevent Seasickness on a Cruise

Seasickness Medicine Is Often the First Line of Prevention Drug Remedies

Like it or not, seasickness medicine is your most reliable route to keeping the good times rolling on your cruise. You can choose from numerous options, including patches and pills available with prescriptions or over the counter.

The Seasickness Patch Is One of the Strongest Motion Sickness Remedies

One of the most widely recommended remedies is Transderm Scop, a scopolamine nausea patch applied behind the ear at least eight hours before exposure, with effectiveness for up to three days. Available only by prescription, the Scop is preventive, not a treatment, and can cause possible side effects such as dry mouth, blurry vision, drowsiness and dizziness.

Other prescription motion sickness remedies are available from a physician, including promethazine and ephedrine, which, when taken together, produce quick results as well as potential side effects such as sleepiness. Another option is suppositories administered by the ship's physician, which work magic for some people.

How Not to Get Seasick With Over-the-Counter Medicine

Over-the-counter medications like Dramamine, Meclizine (also known as Bonine) or diphenhydramine (commonly called Benadryl) can also help prevent or alleviate seasickness. On some ships these are dispensed freely or are sold in the sundries shop. Remember that the most common side effect of taking Bonine and Benadryl is drowsiness, and alcohol will exacerbate this. Both medicines are available in smaller doses for children, though you should speak to a pediatrician before administering either to your kids. (Learn the differences between Dramamine and Bonine.)