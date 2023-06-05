How to Rent a Scooter or Wheelchair for Your Cruise

Which Rental Company Should I Choose?

Both Special Needs at Sea and Scootaround are working to make cruising more accessible. The company you choose may depend on which cruise line you're sailing with, if they service a specific itinerary and location, or it may be the one your travel adviser recommends. No matter which company you select, as mentioned above, it's best to reserve in advance to meet your specific needs.

About Special Needs at Sea: Founded in 2007, Special Needs at Sea offers mobility and other medical equipment rentals in 215 cities and 68 different countries around the world. They are focused on cruises, but can also deliver to hotels before a sailing. In addition, they provide a concierge service where they work to secure equipment in less requested ports of call where they don't usually offer service.****

"So many people assume they can't travel because of their special needs, but providing this equipment changes things," said Andrew Garnett. "While this is a business, our goal is to help people realize they can travel."

Garnett recommends using one of the company's Certified Accessible Travel Advocate (CATA) to find and book a cruise. These travel advisers have been through a certification program and are familiar with the most accessible cruise itineraries, ships and ports of call. They can also assist in coordinating equipment rentals. Refer to its website or call the company to find an adviser in your area.

Special Needs at Sea is in the process of rolling out its new SNG White Glove Service with Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas in most ports and with Holland America in Seattle and Fort Lauderdale. With this service, a staff member will meet the passenger outside the terminal and give them directions on how to charge and use a mobility scooter. After the cruise, passengers will return the equipment to the staff representative in the terminal.

This service will be expanding to other lines and ports of call. Special Needs at Sea is also a Power Partner with Celebrity Cruises. Celebrity's customer service and reservation agents are all Certified Accessible Travel Advocates (CATA).

About Scootaround: Scootaround provides mobility and other medical equipment for travel to special events, hotels and cruise lines. The company works with at least 20 cruise lines in 50 major ports in the United States, Canada and Europe. With ample notice, Scootaround can also work to secure equipment in specific destinations it doesn't service directly.****

The company has recently signed on to be the exclusive provider to deliver equipment directly to a passenger's stateroom with Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Ltd., which includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises. It has also been named the preferred provider for Carnival Cruise Line to deliver equipment to a stateroom.

Elvis Aguilera, director of worldwide cruise operations for Scootaround, adds that reservations staff are trained in the three levels of compliance for the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Aguilera stated, "This certification helps them understand the reason why someone needs to reserve a certain piece of equipment. It also gives them more empathy and sympathy for the situation."