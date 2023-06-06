How to Save Money on Your Next Cruise

Sometimes you have to make a choice: Go for the easy cruise fare, or spend a lot of time searching for the perfect rock-bottom rate. With multiple lines offering a range of ship classes with sailings every single week of the year, you can go nuts researching all the possibilities and picking the best offer.

Let us help you simplify. Here are our top 10 tips for saving money on your next cruise. Follow our advice, and you can be confident you're not getting gouged on your vacation bill. (For more on how to save on cruises, read our tips on saving money onboard.)