Considering a hurricane season cruise to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda, Mexican Riviera or even Canada and New England? Whether you want to know when the hurricane season is in the Caribbean or how cruises can be affected by these storms, we have the facts you need for your next cruise.

First things first: the chances your cruise will be affected by a storm in hurricane season are slim. However, changes to your itinerary are possible, and it's important to approach a hurricane season cruise with the right attitude.

With that in mind, we've put together the things you'll need to know to book your vacation during hurricane season with confidence.