International Cafe Menu: Sweet Treats and Tasty Drinks

Light bites (small size) are available 24 hours a day. These include myriad pastries, so if you're concerned about your waistline, do your best to avert your gaze from the display case to your left.

Take a Dessert Break at International Cafe: Pastries and Sweets Galore

Indulge your sweet tooth with some savory pastries and sweets. The International Cafe menu offers a wide range of sweet eats that will appease any traveler.

For those less concerned with their caloric intake (it is vacation, after all), pastries typically consist of muffins, sweet breads like banana and walnut, turnovers, Danish, croissants and doughnuts during breakfast hours; and a variety of cakes (think cheese, carrot, strawberry shortcake, Black Forest, etc.), flavored puddings including tapioca, tiramisu in a glass and fruit tarts during the rest of the day. At least two choices are sugar-free as well.

If you’re ready to take a break from the hustle and bustle of travel, then grab a slice of cake from this relaxed cruise cafe and settle in for a tasty break.

International Cafe Menu: Hearty Snacks and Meals

For a more substantial snack or meal on the International Cafe menu, look to the display cabinet on your right. Non-pastry breakfast choices are meager, with only muesli and yogurt parfait available.

While breakfast options are slim, the rest of the day, you'll find a hearty selection of sandwiches (barbecue beef, braised pork, chicken, tuna, Cuban, tomato and mozzarella), tiny pies (steak and kidney), quiches (zucchini and bacon), salads (Greek, mixed green, grilled vegetable, chicken with pineapple and lime-curry dressing) and a soup of the day (Tuscan-style chickpea, for instance).

This seemingly simple cruise cafe has a lot to offer to those who get hungry in between meals (or even right after their last one).

International Cafe Coffee: The Place to Be for Your Caffeine Fix

You can also find a selection of specialty coffees, including espresso, macchiato, cappuccino, iced coffees, lattes and coffee blends at the International Cafe.

Order specialty drinks from staff or stick to free drinks, but the food is always free at the International Cafe.