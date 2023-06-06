You See a Great Promotion

Cruise lines want to fill their ships as early as possible, and to convince travellers to stop procrastinating on making their holiday plans, they lure you with promotions and promises of the lowest prices. This means you might very well see some impressive promotions months before Wave Season kicks off.

"In the luxury market we are now booking as far out as 2022, so we are seeing a whole load of different stimulants," says Lonsdale. "For 2020 pay-in-full reductions, free air and upgrades are part of a whole palette of offers. The cruise lines are anxious to secure the business early, and as a rule come out with the best offers at this stage. Time and again when a new offer is generated later and we go through the process to see whether what appears to be a better offer actually is, and find that the earlier you have booked, the better deal you have got, and this applies irrespective of Wave periods.

"Very occasionally on lates you can get a super bargain price, but as a rule this is only worth considering or waiting for if you don't really mind when, where and on what ship you travel and you don't really mind what accommodation you are booked in. You will see a lot of well-priced 'guarantee' offers which mean the cruise line can allocate you accommodation wherever they choose -- smaller verandas, poor position, obstructed views -- all of these may apply, and of course you are last on the list when it comes to allocation. so if you are thinking you might get upgraded to a higher category, don't count on it. The cruise lines will prioritise early bookers, past passengers, and anyone who has paid a higher price. So in short, my opinion is, if there is something you really want to go on, book it now!"

"Take advantage of all the booking incentives. And in the unlikely case that your cruise appears to be reduced at a later stage, have your Cruise Consultant take a close look at whether there really is a better deal on offer, and if there is, go in to bat for you to secure the new offer on your existing booking."

Also, just because a cruise line doesn't have a deal on offer, it doesn't mean a travel agency won't release its own booking incentive. Many agencies partner with cruise lines for exclusive offers. So if cruise lines are advertising deals for Wave Season or CLIA month, travel agents might offer their own incentives before or after those times.

3 Ways to Make the Most of Wave Season Cruise Deals

You also need to make sure the deal is right for you. If you only drink the occasional glass of wine, an offer of a complimentary drinks package won't be as beneficial as onboard credit or a cabin upgrade. If you don't spend a lot of time in your cabin, skip the upgrade promo and look for a value-add like prepaid gratuities or free shore excursions. Just want the lowest cruise fare possible? Know that those deals come with no or fewer extra perks than booking a balcony cabin or suite at a discounted but not rock-bottom rate.

It's hard to predict if this autumn will see an outpouring of amazing deals or just some average early-booking incentives. Either way, if you know you want to cruise next year, it makes sense to keep an eye on the sales from now through December. You might discover a great offer on you dream holiday for 2020 or even further ahead.