Johnny Rockets, the popular land-based 1950s-themed eatery, has outposts on several cruise ships in the Royal Caribbean fleet. Passengers can snag burgers and fries, along with a variety of other offerings, for a set price. It's a great option for anyone wanting a quick and indulgent bite between sea-day activities. It's also the perfect spot for a casual dinner.

Ambiance

Although the size and decor of each Johnny Rockets varies by ship, the classic malt shop diner setup generally offers stool seating around a bar, as well as booth seating in a palette that's mainly red and white with some chrome thrown in for good measure. Crewmembers dressed as bowtied soda jerks will take your order.

Meals

Menu items include several types of burgers and fries (think cheese, chili and bacon), as well as onion rings, hot dogs and sandwiches like chicken clubs and BLTs. There's even a salad option. Ice cream and milkshakes are also available.

Oasis-class ships offer free breakfast, including items like eggs, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes and French toast.

Price

There's a flat fee of $6.95 per person for anything on the menu, excluding ice cream, milkshakes, soda and alcohol, which cost extra. Breakfast served on Oasis-class vessels is gratis.

Johnny Rockets Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Johnny Rockets?

Johnny Rockets can be found on the following ships:

Adventure of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas

Explorer of the Seas

Freedom of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Liberty of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Mariner of the Seas

Majesty of the Seas

Navigator of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Voyager of the Seas

