Last Minute Cruising: 9 Tips for Getting a Deal

It's no longer possible to show up at the dock, suitcase in hand, hoping to negotiate your way onboard for the ultimate last minute cruise deal. (These days, cruise lines are required by law to submit passenger manifests within 24 to 48 hours of departure.) But nabbing a serious bargain is easier than ever.

Last minute cruises -- defined roughly in industry terms as sailings that depart between several days and three months in the future -- offer savings to those of us who either procrastinate for a living or enjoy the luxury of cruising on a whim. And even better: The internet is a terrific resource for deals, and travel agencies regularly receive offers from cruise lines trying to fill ships on close-in voyages.

But, like any deal that comes with a "too good to be true" price tag, buying a last minute cruise has its pros and cons. Read these tips and tricks for cruising on the cheap, and avoiding potential savings pitfalls: