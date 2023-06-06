Late vs. Early Booking: When to Book a Cruise for the Best Price

The biggest question on every cruiser's minds is, "When should I book my cruise to get the best price?" The cruise lines tell us to book early, announcing itineraries 18 months or more in advance and touting early booking specials. But our friends tell us stories of getting an amazing deal two months before sailing, and we're intrigued by the various last minute specials advertised by cruise sellers. We want a handy formula for determining that sweet spot when cruise fares are at their lowest.

Unfortunately, we haven't been able to find a one-size-fits-all rule for determining the precise day when your cruise fare will be lowest. What we can do is give you some advice about booking early vs. booking late, so you can find a great cruise deal -- if not the absolute lowest price -- on your next sailing.