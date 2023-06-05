Celebrity Cruises is known for fun yet classy innovations, and the Le Petit Chef dining experience found on several Celebrity ships falls squarely in line with that reputation. Although land-based establishments also feature Le Petit Chef, Celebrity Edge gave it new life at sea with three additional chef characters.
Read on to discover what you can expect during your visit to Le Petit Chef, which Celebrity ships have it and the ambiance of the restaurant.
Le Petit Chef is the brainchild of Skullmapping, an artists' collective that specializes in 3D projections. It began as a land-based offering before hitting the high seas with Celebrity.
During the experience on most ships, a tiny animated chef, who could fit in the palm of your hand, is projected onto each expertly placed table setting. Think of the little chef as your very own expert chef from Ratatouille (because they’re about the same size), walking all around your plate and making the best meals you’ve likely ever tasted.
Cruisers watch as the animated chef whimsically and painstakingly creates each course of their meal. As guests wait, the animated food transforms from basic ingredients (whatever’s on the menu) to their finished meal. When the animated chef is finished, waiters replace the animated food with the real deal for passengers to enjoy.
On other ships, the show dubbed Le Petit Chef and Friends features three more tiny animated chefs, each of whom creates one course that highlights a particular cuisine -- French, Italian, Spanish or Japanese. At the end, diners vote on whose culinary creation was the best.
On Celebrity Edge, Le Petit Chef is housed in Le Grand Bistro; on all other vessels that offer Le Petit Chef, passengers can check it out at the delightfully quirky Qsine restaurant.
Because the lights are dimmed for the duration of the meal in order to allow for better viewing of the projections, the ambience is one of relaxed darkness mixed with satirical visual simulation on every tabletop. Between courses, bright rings of white light are cast onto each plate.
Two seatings are offered: one at 6 p.m. and the other at 8:30 p.m. Because this is a timed event that all diners experience simultaneously, punctuality is essential.
Editor's Tip: Treat this like a show in the theater, and use the bathroom before you show up. If you don't, you'll miss out on some of the action and you certainly don't want that.
Unlike the food offered at other cruise lines' dinner-and-show experiences, Le Petit Chef's dishes aren't an afterthought. They're outstanding in both quality and presentation, which make a meal there worth its added cost, even for those not interested in the accompanying high-tech wizardry.
There are two separate menus: one for Le Petit Chef and one for Le Petit Chef and Friends (see the menu sections below). Each is a set menu that includes alternatives for those with dietary restrictions.
The restaurant can also cater to those with dietary restrictions with advance notice. Be aware that, like the menu, the projections are set and won't match up for those not ordering the standard course options.
Once the immersive culinary 3D animation begins, the show takes around an hour and a half. However, passengers are asked to show up 30 minutes before the dinner show begins.
When the animated chef has “completed” the meal, guests' food will be quickly served so they can enjoy their meal right away. While two hours seems like a long time, especially for children, the animation captures everyone's attention and is a fun-filled experience-- and even goes by too fast.
Le Petit Chef costs the same for children and adults and uses a set menu price. Contact your cruise line for information about specific menu pricing. Food lovers can enjoy Le Petit Chef and their quasi mini chef from Ratatouille only during dinner hours.
Below is a photo of the Le Petit Chef menu:
Editor's Note: This menu is a sample and is subject to change without notice by ship or sailing date.
If you're curious what this particular four-course meal extravaganza may entail, here is the sample Le Petit Chef and Friends Menu:
Editor's Note: This menu is a sample and is subject to change without notice by ship or sailing date.
The following Celebrity cruise ships offer Le Petit Chef: Celebrity Reflection, Eclipse, Infinity, Silhouette, Solstice, Apex, Edge, Equinox, Millennium, Constellation, Summit, Beyond and Ascent.