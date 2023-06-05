Liberal and Conservative Cruises: Exploring Politics at Sea

Political cruises draw some serious attention with onboard speakers, including big-name politicians, members of the news media and political commentators, such as Mark Steyn, Rick Santorum and Katrina vanden Heuvel. The most well-known political cruises are hosted by political publications, such as The Nation and National Review, giving them credibility in the world of politics.

If you like the idea of heated discourse and political punting served up alongside all the trappings of your dream vacation at sea, a liberal or conservative theme cruise is for you.