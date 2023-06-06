Long Beach Cruise Terminal Directions

If you plan to take your car, below are driving directions to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. From Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Travel southbound on the San Diego Freeway (405) and then southbound on the Long Beach Freeway (710). Follow signs for "Queen Mary".

At the entrance of the Queen Mary attraction, stay to the far right of the parking ticket-taker for the Queen Mary ship; this lane is the entrance to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Follow signs for passenger parking and luggage drop-off area.

From Long Beach Airport (LGB) Follow the airport exit signs to Lakewood Boulevard. Head southbound on Lakewood toward the San Diego Freeway (405). Take the 405 north and then go south on the Long Beach Freeway (710). Follow the signs for the Queen Mary. Stay to the far right, as stated above; this lane is the entrance to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.

Traveling from San Diego (North) Take I-5 north to the San Diego Freeway (Interstate 405) and then southbound on the 710 Freeway. Continue on the 710 Freeway south and follow the signs for the Queen Mary. Follow directions above.