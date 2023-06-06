The Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro, CA homeports four cruise lines and is one of two terminals in the Los Angeles cruise port. Located at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro Bay, the terminal is just a 35-minute drive from downtown LA. Cruise lines calling here offer itineraries to Baja California, the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii, Alaska, the Panama Canal and beyond.
Read on for our breakdown of the Los Angeles World Cruise Center, including address information, cruise lines, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from San Pedro cruise terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Los Angeles World Cruise Center.
World Cruise Center 100 Swinford Street San Pedro, CA 90731
The World Cruise Center offers two adjacent berths shared by four cruise lines. Be sure to note the specific embarkation instructions on your boarding documents as cruise line berth designations change often.
World Cruise Center Terminal Berth 92: Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean World Cruise Center Terminal Berth 93: Celebrity Cruises, Cunard Line, Holland America Line, Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises
If you intend on taking your car to the World Cruise Center, below are driving directions to the terminal.
From LAX: Travel southbound on the San Diego Freeway (405), and then southbound on the Harbor Freeway (I-110). Exit at Harbor Blvd. and proceed straight through the Harbor Blvd. intersection. Turn right to enter the World Cruise Center.
From Downtown Los Angeles: On the Harbor Freeway (110), travel southbound. Exit at Harbor Blvd. and proceed straight through the Harbor Blvd. intersection. Turn right to enter the World Cruise Center.
From Long Beach: Travel westbound on Ocean Blvd., Seaside Ave. and the Vincent Thomas Bridge (CA-47). Exit at Harbor Blvd. and proceed straight through the Harbor Blvd. intersection. Turn right to enter the World Cruise Center.
Onsite covered and uncovered parking is available at the San Pedro cruise terminal. Accessible parking is available with permits. There are no vehicle height restrictions for parking at the terminal.
For passenger drop-off, the first hour of parking is free. Payment is required upon exiting the garage. A courtesy bus to and from the cruise terminal is available, although not wheelchair accessible.
Cruisers should anticipate a 40-minute car ride from LAX to the Los Angeles World Cruise Center, depending on traffic.
The most efficient transit from LAX to the San Pedro cruise terminal is via a cruise line shuttle service, which is available to passengers arriving by air on the same day of cruise departure. Travelers must pre-book transportation for one-way or round-trip service.
Public transit is available, though averages between one to two hours of travel time. From LAX, use the Metro Line transit system to connect to the green rail Metro C Line and then to the gray bus Metro J Line.
Taxi services are readily available from LAX along with ridesharing apps, including Uber and Lyft. Taxis are located on the arrivals level of the airport while rideshare passengers may walk or take a shuttle to the rideshare lot.
Downtown San Pedro, which is just a five-minute drive from the San Pedro cruise terminal, boasts numerous cafes, eateries and even convenience shops for last-minute purchases. Next to the terminal are waterfront attractions including Battleship USS Iowa and the Los Angeles Maritime Museum.
Berth 95 at the San Pedro cruise terminal also holds the San Pedro Amtrak station. Note that there are no trains that run through the San Pedro Catalina Terminal station but connecting buses do. The Route 1B Amtrak buses can then take you to various other locations.
The next closest Amtrak train service is at Union Station in Los Angeles, which is a 30-minute drive or an hour and a half Amtrak bus ride.
The Los Angeles World Cruise Center terminal does not provide wheelchairs. If you require wheelchair assistance to board the ship, make sure to arrange with your cruise line in advance.
Porters are available to take your luggage at the entrance of each berth.
Restrooms are available within the terminal waiting area.
Wi-Fi is not available at the port, but there are nearby cafes and restaurants that do offer it.
The Los Angeles World Cruise Center offers plenty of seating within the terminals. There is no designated seating area outside the terminals.
There is no temporary luggage storage available at the terminal.