If the island vibes of reggae and soca are your jam, the fourth annual Love and Harmony Cruise in 2020 could prove to be your best sailing yet. This music cruise is set to feature live performances and appearances by some of the Caribbean's top musical artists from today as well as favorites from years gone by.
The Love and Harmony Cruise 2020 sails roundtrip from Miami to the Bahamas from April 6 to 11, 2020. The five-night sailing aboard Celebrity Infinity includes stops in Ocho Rios and Nassau.
Rates start at $1,096 per person for an inside cabin based on quadruple occupancy and go up to $5,000 per person for a penthouse suite based on double occupancy. The cruise is currently sold out, but a waitlist may be available.
Musicians on the 2020 cruise include Buju Banton, Beenie Man, Beres Hammond, Nadine Sutherland, Wayne Wonder and Cocoa T., among others.
In addition to tons of live music, there are a number of exclusive activities and events planned for each day of the sailing. Passengers can enjoy a sailaway party, pajama party, fitness classes like soca cardio, karaoke sessions, dancehall concerts, a jerk chicken pool party, dominoes and loodi tournaments, comedy shows, an all-white concert and wellness seminars on topics like injury prevention.
The Love and Harmony cruise brings the laidback island vibe of your favorite Caribbean ports to the cruise ship itself. Each day will be packed with music, dancing and Caribbean-culture-themed activities for a super-fun and carefree good time.
Anyone who's into Caribbean music and the dancehall experience, as well as fans of the headliners.
The Love and Harmony Cruise 2020 can be booked from the Love and Harmony Cruise website. Passengers can sign up for a mailing list to be alerted as soon as 2021 bookings are open.
