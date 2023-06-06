Luna on P&O Cruises

Luna, which used to be known as La Luna, offers a contemporary take on Japanese and Thai food.
The Oriental-style venue is decorated in black, white and red. The atmosphere is intimate with tables for two or four.
Luna has a set menu with a choice of five entrees, five mains and two desserts. Favourites from the menu include sashimi tacos, pork belly and watermelon, and creme brulee with lemongrass and white chocolate. The rotating Japanese and Thai menus are dedicated to freshness, flavour and beautiful presentation.
Please note that these menus are samples; actual menus vary by ship and sailing.
AA$29 per person for a set menu.
Luna can be found on the following P&O ships:
Pacific Dawn
Pacific Jewel