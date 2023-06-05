Cozumel's Charms Lie in the Unexpected

One of the things that gets lost about an itinerary that focuses on the Greater Antilles' ports of the Western Caribbean is that it's even more of a draw for active travelers, with tubing, kayaking, scuba diving, snorkeling, hiking and cycling all featured in Oceania shore excursions in various ports of call. For the more daring among us, you can rent stand-up paddleboats and speedboats for water skiing.

The fact that this region is celebrating a new active-in-nature image over the party-hearty reputation of the past is particularly felt in Cozumel, where we call today. Sure, you can still venture out to Senor Frogs or Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville, but you get the sense that many other passengers on Oceania Riviera want to experience something more.

If you limit your touring of Cozumel to San Miguel, its downtown -- with duty-free shops and touristic restaurants -- you may think there's nothing much here. And you'd miss what makes Cozumel special. Cozumel, just off the Yucatan Peninsula, is surrounded by a beautiful coral reef that encircles it. The island's efforts to preserve undersea life have resulted in the creation of the Cozumel Reefs National Marine Park, and there are numerous opportunities for diving and snorkeling.

We opted for a different kind of recreation on our visit today; we booked an e-bike tour of the western coast that took us well away from the scramble of San Miguel. First, if you haven't tried an electric bike, it's a revolution. It's got a battery that helps you along -- but you still get a pedaling workout. And the scrubby wild western coast is so beautiful with its vast empty beaches and festive food shacks that cook up local snacks on the grill. Stop for a bite and pop a frosty bottle of the cerveza of San Miguel. It feels so much more remote than it really is (Cozumel itself is 30 miles long and 10 miles wide) and is simply another world.

Still, this afternoon I embraced my inner tourist. Los Cinco Soles, in the heart of downtown San Miguel, is a darling boutique-style department store that sells all manner of Mexican-made crafts, jewelry, clothing, vanilla and also has a huge tequila selection. It wraps around a courtyard garden, where Pancho's Backyard, one of my favorite restaurants in the Caribbean, serves Mexican cuisine adapted to American palates. I like the food but that's not what brings me back over and over again (estimating this is about my 15th visit).

Partly, it's the garden ambiance and the pair of local musicians playing sappy 1960s tunes. It's the capacious margaritas, the restaurant's specialty drink. It's the happy feel of the place, the way that the waiters and waitresses genuinely and warmly interact with those of us who've come off cruise ships. We're all tourists and we linger well past our lunches, just to be enfolded into a joyful scene.

Oh, and if you like bananas...don't miss the caramelized version with simple (and local) vanilla ice cream. There was nothing touristy about that dish!