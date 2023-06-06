Luxury Cruise Deals: Top Tips for Saving

Top Tips for Getting the Best Luxury Cruise Deal

Here are a few more tips to know about scoring discounted luxury cruises.

Book early. Last-minute luxury cruises tend to be more expensive rather than less. Luxury cruise lines typically offer their best cruise fares early, and raise prices as ships sell out. While you might luck into a last-minute deal if a particular set of sail dates are selling unusually slow, you are more likely to encounter sold-out cabin categories and expensive fares.

Look for promotions. Luxury lines, like their mainstream counterparts, are fans of the extra-value promotion. Oceania's OLife offers free airfare plus a choice of complimentary tours, beverage package or onboard credit. Silversea has been known to offer free airfare or shore tours on select itineraries, while Seabourn and Crystal alert cruisers to discounted fares. Keep an eye out for promos, but it's smart to watch fares for a while first, so you know if the offer is a good value or not.

Work with a travel agent. Travel agents are a great asset to upscale travelers. They can point you toward the best promotions, the lowest prices, the best time to book and occasionally throw in a bottle of Champagne or some onboard credit as thanks. They can also help you choose the right cabin or suite so you don't waste money on a room that's more than you need. Look for travel agents who specialize in luxury cruises and belong to a consortium, like Virtuoso, that can negotiate better deals for partner agencies.

Get the right credit card. Certain high-end credit card, like the American Express Platinum Card, offer cruise benefits, including onboard credit and exclusive discounts. If you're a frequent traveler and would benefit by all the travel benefits associated with the card, don't forget to obtain the cruise benefits when you're booking. The credit cards might also have booking agents you can use to plan your cruise vacation.

Book onboard. Many cruise lines, including luxury ones, offer extra benefits for booking your next cruise onboard your current one. You can score reduced deposits, onboard credit and discounts, depending on the cruise line and the type of booking you make. Plus, onboard cruise consultants are specialists in that line's ships and itineraries, so can answer all your questions.