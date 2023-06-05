Why am I hearing about it?

The latest outbreak, which spiked in December 2018 and continued to climb through spring 2019, has seen the most reported measles cases in the United States since 1994 and since the infection was declared eliminated in 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The number of new cases has been dropping month over month since April, which saw the highest number of outbreaks this year.

The CDC links these outbreaks to unprotected travelers who brought back the disease from other countries currently experiencing outbreaks; protection is obtained through vaccination or past infection.

There are also news reports of travel being disrupted due to suspected and documented cases of the measles. On April 28, 2019, a JetBlue plane was quarantined at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, where a young boy was suspected to be infected -- though it turned out to be a false alarm as he was not sick.

Meanwhile, on April 30, St. Lucia media outlets reported a passenger ship had been quarantined due to a confirmed case of the measles. The ship has been identified by St. Lucia Coast Guard Sgt. Victor Theodore as Freewinds, according to a CNBC report.

The U.S. has already had a record number of measles cases for the year, but the outbreak isn't limited to the western hemisphere. Since the beginning of 2019, there have been over 1,200 cases of measles reported in New Zealand, prompting a travel advisory to go into effect for the area. Over 1,000 of those cases occurred in Auckland, New Zealand, which is one of the main cruise ports in the country. Other Pacific islands -- such as Fiji, Samoa and Tonga -- are suffering outbreaks, as well; Cruise Critic members are reporting that cruisers to Fiji may be required to show proof of vaccination or immunity to measles before being allowed off the ship.