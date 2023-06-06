Military Cruise Deals: What They Are and How to Get One

Carnival Cruise Line

What: In addition to military cruise deals offered in May and November for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, Carnival also offers various incentives for military members and their families on a per sailing basis. Offers typically include discounted cruise fares, complimentary cabin upgrades and/or onboard credit. Always check with the cruise line or a travel agent prior to booking.

Who qualifies: The military savings are offered to active, reserve and retired personnel within the United States military, as well as cadets, U.S. Coast Guard personnel, active members of the National Guard, uniformed members of the U.S. Public Health Services and veterans (defined by Carnival as individuals who have actively served in the military for at least two years or during a wartime period and have been honorably discharged.)

Active, reserve and retired members of the Canadian National Defense also qualify to receive the discount.

Qualified service members may purchase additional cabins for family members on the same sailing, with the same savings.

Required documentation: Cruisers applying for a military discount must provide one of the following: a copy of the military LES (with Social Security number blackened out), a copy of the military retirement papers (DD214 or DD256) or a copy of proof of honorable discharge (form DD214). Cadets must provide a letter from their commanders or a copy of a military paystub (with the Social Security number blackened out).