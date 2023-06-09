Most Unusual River Cruise Itineraries

Kapuas River

Where Is It? The Kapuas River is the largest in Borneo, flowing over 700 miles through the Indonesian part of the island. A seven-night cruise sails between Tayan and Lanjak, a remote region that encompasses the heart of the rainforest.

Why Should You Go? Jungle hot springs and waterfalls, tribal cultures and exotic wildlife -- the rainforest is one of the few remaining habitats for the endangered Borneo orangutan.

Who Offers It? Pandaw, which specializes in river and small ship cruises in Southeast Asia, is currently the only operator. Voyages take place on Kapuas Pandaw, which carries 32 passengers.