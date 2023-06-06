New Caledonia Cruise Tips

5. Exploring Isle of Pines

One of the most popular and beautiful ports in the whole of the South Pacific is Isle of Pines. Most people go snorkelling as the island is surrounded by the New Caledonia Barrier Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is home to the endangered dugong and green sea turtles. The best spot is the protected cove of Oro Bay, known as ‘the natural aquarium’, although this no longer features on many cruise lines’ shore excursions so it may be necessary to take a private tour. Cruise passengers can easily wander two minutes from the tender wharf to the Kuto Bay, set up with stalls selling sarongs, fruit, coconut drinks, shellfish and other local food, or the calm waters of family-friendly Kanumera Bay. For more vigorous activities, take an outrigger canoe ride or do a one-hour hike up N’ga Peak (262 metres), the island’s highest point.

Discovered by the Captain James Cook in 1774 and turned into a penal colony by the Napoleon-led French Government a century later, there is also much history to explore. Ruins of the penal colony, a 150-year-old water tower and a cemetery of graves of political deportees can be found in the village of Ouro, on the western side of the island. Another excursion visits Queen Hortense’s Cave, convict-built churches, Vao village and market stalls, with commentary by local guides about the indigenous Melanesian Kanak customs.