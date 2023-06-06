<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2016/q4/new-2017-msc-waterparks.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />

If 2016 was the year of large new ships, 2017 is almost the opposite. Last year saw seven brand-new cruise ships join the cruise industry; 2017 will see eight (not including two ships being used exclusively by the Chinese cruise market). But where seven ships equalled 18,500 new beds in 2016, in 2017 eight will only bring 13,900 new beds -- with just two ships accounting for nearly 10,000 of those berths! This includes what will become the world's largest cruise ship (in terms of passenger capacity) -- MSC Meraviglia, which will hold 5,700 cruisers at maximum occupancy. Of the eight new cruise ships in 2017, six will hold fewer than 1,000 passengers, with three holding fewer than 500.

We'll also see some highly anticipated first-in-class ships, like MSC Meraviglia, as well as new-builds from Silversea and National Geographic. The British sector will once again see 'new' old ships hit the market, with Cruise & Maritime Voyages' Columbus -- a vessel which originally launched in 1987 -- launching in June and Thomson Cruises' TUI Discovery 2 -- most recently sailing as Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas -- debuting in May.

Image: MSC Cruises