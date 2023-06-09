New Cruise Ships in 2019

Spectrum of the Seas, April 2019, Spirit of Discovery, July 2019, and Costa Smerelda, October 2019

Both Royal Caribbean and Costa Cruises have new ships debuting in 2019 that are targeted primarily at non-English speaking cruisers, while Saga Cruises will be launching a new ship specifically for the over-50 U.K. market.

Royal Caribbean's 4,180-passenger Spectrum of the Seas will be the first ship in the line's Quantum Ultra class of ships (though it is only slightly larger than the Quantum-class ships and carries the same number of passengers). It will be based in Asia and sold primarily to Chinese-speaking passengers.

It will boast the line's first-ever all-suite complex with a private swimming pool, restaurant and elevator. As with other Quantum-class ships, it will have the North Star, but will have a Sky Pad VR trampoline experience instead of RipCord by iFly. New augmented reality walls and floors will also be revealed in the SeaPlex complex with bumper cars and roller-skating.

Other features will include a karaoke venue called Star Moment; a two-level, three-bedroom, 261-square-metre Ultimate Family Suite accommodating up to 11 people, with a bathroom that extends over the side of the ship, a slide that whisks kids to the living area below, and a recreation room; aspecialty restaurant called Sichuan Red, as well as the Leaf and Bean traditional tea room, and Wonderland’s Dadong, designed by Chinese chef Dong Zhenxiang.

Spirit of Discovery is the long-awaited new-build from Saga Cruises. It will have just 540 cabins, with 100 designed for solo travelers. Other highlights will be a free Asian restaurant, and outdoor and indoor swimming pools.

Costa Smerelda is also the first ship in a new mega-ship class, holding 5,176 passengers at double capacity (about 6,600 at full capacity). It will be the second ship in the cruise industry to rely solely on the more environmentally friendly LNG (liquefied natural gas) type of fuel. Almost nothing is known about the ship, but its interior designs will be based on Italian destinations with each deck representing a well-known city. It will be based in the Mediterranean, and sold primarily to the European market.

