New Cruise Ships on Order

New Cruise Ships in 2023

Resilient Lady

Launch Date: May 2023

Tonnage: 110,000

Berths: 2,770

This is Virgin Voyages’ third of four identical ships. Resilient Lady's maiden voyage was pushed back from August 2022 to May 2023. Like its sisters, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, the adult-only ship will have a bold design and wide range of dining options. In keeping with founder Richard Branson's ethos to create a cruise line with a difference, standard balcony cabins on Resilient Lady will have hammocks on the veranda and beds that convert into sofas by day, and the largest Mega RockStar suites will be fitted out with retro furnishings with vinyl turntables, electric guitars and an outdoor table that passengers (or sailors as they're called on Virgin) can dance on.

MSC Euribia

Launch Date: June 2023

Tonnage: 181,541

Berths: 6,327

The second of up to four LNG-powered ships to launch for MSC Cruises, MSC Euribia is part of the line's move to have a sustainable fleet. It will have a host of features for families including the Coral Reef Aquapark, and a tranquil Zen zone for adults. There will be new works of art on the decks and a striking design on the hull representing MSC's message of helping to protect the marine environment. The ship will have 10 dining venues, showcasing globally inspired menus, and 21 bars.

Norwegian Viva

Launch Date: August 2023

Tonnage: 142,500

Berths: 3,215

Norwegian Viva is the second of six ships from Norwegian Cruise Line that will be part of the all-new Prima-class, joining sister ship Norwegian Prima, which debuted in summer 2022. At 142,000 gross tons and holding 3,215 passengers, the Prima-class ships are larger than the line's 2,500-passengger Jewel-class ships but smaller than the 4,000-plus-passenger Breakaway- and Breakaway-Plus ships.

The ship will have more outdoor deck space than any cruise ship, according to Norwegian, and more pool deck space than any ship in the NCL fleet -- including multiple infinity pools. The ship will have the brand's largest go-kart racetrack (a three-deck affair) and a theater that can host both Broadway-style productions and live participatory game shows and doubles as a nightclub.

Norwegian Viva will also have 13 suite categories including the largest three-bedroom suites on any cruise ship, the line said. Standard staterooms will have more space and larger bathrooms than other NCL ships.

Carnival Jubilee

Launch Date: December 2023

Tonnage: 182,800

Berths: 5,400

Carnival Jubilee will be a sister ship to the 5,200-passenger Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebraation for Carnival Cruise Line. It will be able to accommodate 6,465 passengers at maximum capacity. The third ship in the line's Excel Class, the ship runs on Liquefied Natural Gas and boasts the brand's new upscale vibe and a rollercoaster, as well as "Zones" with a diverse array of dining and entertainment options. Carnival Jubilee itineraries will sail to the Western Caribbean leaving from Galveston.

Brilliant Lady

Launch Date: December 2023

Tonnage: 110,000

Berths: 2,700

The fourth Virgin Voyages' ship, Brilliant Lady, follows hot on the heels of sister ship Resilient Lady after the launch was pushed back from 2022 to 2023. In keeping with the brand vision of providing a non-standard style of cruising that does away with traditional elements, such as a buffet restaurant, Brilliant Lady is expected to follow the design theme of the first three vessels.

Celebrity Ascent

Launch Date: December 2023

Tonnage: 117,000

Berths: 2,900

This is Celebrity Cruises' fourth Edge-class ship, with such features as the Magic Carpet and Infinite Balcony staterooms. With 17 decks, and 65 feet longer than the original Celebrity Edge, Ascent will feature more space and luxury onboard. There will also be double the number of single cabins than on previous Edge-class ships. In keeping with its siblings it also has the distinctive Magic Carpet, a cantilevered platform that moves up and down the side of the vessel and is used as a bar and restaurant. The addition of Ascent will give Celebrity four cruise ships in the Caribbean.